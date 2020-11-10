Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Dollar Tree Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Axalta Coating Systems, Philip Morris International Inc

Investment company Live Oak Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Dollar Tree Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Discovery Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Axalta Coating Systems, Philip Morris International Inc, American International Group Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q3, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEFT, NTR, TSLA, COST, GGN,

EEFT, NTR, TSLA, COST, GGN, Added Positions: AGG, DLTR, IGSB, DISCA, TJX, CSCO, CVX, JNJ, RTX, PFE, JPM, UL, MDT, PG, SPY, GGT, LOW, GS, DHR, BMY, MCO, LMT, HD, BSCL, BSCM, ADI, ETG,

AGG, DLTR, IGSB, DISCA, TJX, CSCO, CVX, JNJ, RTX, PFE, JPM, UL, MDT, PG, SPY, GGT, LOW, GS, DHR, BMY, MCO, LMT, HD, BSCL, BSCM, ADI, ETG, Reduced Positions: WFC, AXTA, MSFT, AAPL, KMX, CHTR, UNH, UPS, GOOG, MA, ABT, BRK.B, HCA, FDX, V, SCHW, IVV, SLB, AON, SHY, BAM, D, FOXA, DIS, BAC, SNE, BG, QCOM, VRSN, TFC, FLOT, XOM, MKL, TWTR, TMX, IWD, FOX, MCD, AJG, LSXMK, BABA, BLK, EDU, DUK, BIDU, JD, LLY, SNY,

WFC, AXTA, MSFT, AAPL, KMX, CHTR, UNH, UPS, GOOG, MA, ABT, BRK.B, HCA, FDX, V, SCHW, IVV, SLB, AON, SHY, BAM, D, FOXA, DIS, BAC, SNE, BG, QCOM, VRSN, TFC, FLOT, XOM, MKL, TWTR, TMX, IWD, FOX, MCD, AJG, LSXMK, BABA, BLK, EDU, DUK, BIDU, JD, LLY, SNY, Sold Out: PM, AIG, OVV, HOLI, ALT,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 61,836 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,339 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.73% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 70,085 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 31,798 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,679 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.12%

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $119.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,590 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $410.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 550 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $366.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 578 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $3.36 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $3.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,152 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 41,713 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $94.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 61,226 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 99,267 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $22.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,240 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of .

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86.

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Altimmune Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $19.73.