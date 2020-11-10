Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Akamai Technologies Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Autodesk Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Investment company Silvant Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Akamai Technologies Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, sells NVIDIA Corp, Autodesk Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Netflix Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvant Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Silvant Capital Management LLC owns 329 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 465,684 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 229,807 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,838 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42% Visa Inc (V) - 86,963 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.95% Facebook Inc (FB) - 60,919 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.19%

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,024 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,699 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MyoKardia Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.79 and $136.56, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $224.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $23.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,076 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,639 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,272 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $172.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,092 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 162.66%. The purchase prices were between $22.43 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $35.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,018 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,556 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 132.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.99 and $41.34, with an estimated average price of $34.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,624 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc by 219.38%. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,386 shares as of .

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $62.48 and $74.64, with an estimated average price of $68.77.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.44.