Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUS

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Inari Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QQQ, FPE, XLP, XLV, XLY, STIP, IIPR, DKNG, TGT, LVGO, CEF, D, ZEN, SHOP, WM, STKL, SIVB, ONEM, CHWY, FVAC, ZM, ASHR, QLTA, NSP, NOMD, EXPD, LVS, CRM, RDVY, MBB, NFLX, IGSB, ZTS, FXL, BND, QCOM, BABA, FLDM, SQ, GOLD, PYPL, LMT, IWD, SBAC, GOVT, TXG, ORLY, SBH, VVR, CHS, GLV, NOK, CLF,
- Added Positions: FIXD, SHY, FTSM, IEF, VV, SCHX, MUB, TLT, FTCS, IVV, AAPL, GDX, HDV, TSLA, AMZN, TDOC, SCHB, NVDA, PFE, IAU, QUAL, FB, KO, WMT, VZ, GLD, NEE, CIBR, GDXJ, FIS, CVS, IXUS, IGV, IRDM, PANW, DXC, LLY, GOOGL, ORCL, BOTZ, DFEB, UNH, CSCO, IWB, PEP, TVTY, BA, HD, PSCT, DIS, INTC, JNJ, MRK, MSFT, GOOG, RIGL, BRK.B, AMGN, CAT, VNQ, UNP, VIG, BAC, IEFA, MAXR, V, T, MCD, DIA, ECOR, SBUX, VYM, MA, SPY, SHYG, TFC, AYTU, CVX, IAGG, DUK, IJR, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: PSCH, SHV, LQD, PFF, DVY, IWF, TIP, SLV, AGG, FVD, LMBS, AMD, ARKK, MMM, IVW, ARKG, ABBV, FTSL, NOBL, JPM, AMLP, ISRG, IGM, TDTT, FDX, CRWD, SPLV, IJH, MINT, EMLP, HACK, USMV, FXH, IBM, ROKU, PENN, HYD, ABT, ADM, PG, WKHS, DG, IYK, BAH, FHLC, IHI, FLOT, BX, TMO, SNE, EA, ADBE, URTH,
- Sold Out: NARI, PDBC, XLE, XOM, HUM, FLRN, RTX, AVLR, DOCU, BAX, FICO, GD, NET, LITE, FTNT, KR, LH, DGX, CHGG, ET, EFAV, FMB, HYLS, BHF, RMT, FYX, ACWX, FDN, KBE, PPR, PHUN, MCHX,
For the details of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jaffetilchin+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 645,620 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 215,123 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,943 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 178,876 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 94,892 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $283.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 94,892 shares as of .New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 412,439 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,938 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $111.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,879 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $151.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,722 shares as of .New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $153.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,972 shares as of .Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6419.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 308,371 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 674.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 192,216 shares as of .Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1519.42%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 182,120 shares as of .Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1815.49%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 49,707 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,431 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $155.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,086 shares as of .Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $47.53 and $82.76, with an estimated average price of $64.16.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying