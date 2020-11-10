Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Sysco Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Medical Properties Trust Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Ceredex Value Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sysco Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Nordson Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, sells Medical Properties Trust Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, CMS Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ceredex+value+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 3,843,952 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.35% Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,522,414 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 2,209,174 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 962,546 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 4,064,301 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05%

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,315,869 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,587,913 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $114.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 592,400 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $140.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 621,600 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,487,300 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $114.22, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 687,400 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 88.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 3,843,952 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 541537.00%. The purchase prices were between $181.18 and $206.97, with an estimated average price of $192.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 541,637 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 166.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,927,971 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 89.55%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $193.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 684,860 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355525.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99. The stock is now traded at around $94.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 711,250 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 74.51%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $122.26, with an estimated average price of $116.99. The stock is now traded at around $127.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 801,712 shares as of .

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.