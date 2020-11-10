Edge Capital Group, LLC Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company Edge Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Medtronic PLC, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Capital Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Edge Capital Group, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $992 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFG, LLY, GLDM, KLAC, FTSM, BAM, MKL, AMT, KMX, FDX, SPFI, CME, MDLZ, MLM, SHW, WFCPL.PFD, LBRDK, IBB, TMUS, BSV, VT, CVS, TJX, VEU, TXN, APD, UPS, HST, HBI, GPK, GS, BX, AMD, PQG, LGF.B, FEYE, SPXS, CADE, MDRX, WPX,

EFG, LLY, GLDM, KLAC, FTSM, BAM, MKL, AMT, KMX, FDX, SPFI, CME, MDLZ, MLM, SHW, WFCPL.PFD, LBRDK, IBB, TMUS, BSV, VT, CVS, TJX, VEU, TXN, APD, UPS, HST, HBI, GPK, GS, BX, AMD, PQG, LGF.B, FEYE, SPXS, CADE, MDRX, WPX, Added Positions: VIGI, VIG, IEFA, MDT, AGG, NVS, DEO, AAPL, MTUM, KO, MS, AMZN, CMCSA, JPM, GOOG, ACN, SBUX, ALB, BRK.B, ADBE, VTV, DHR, MA, V, IWM, EPD, JNJ, BUD, ET, WMT, KMI, RTX, UNP, DIS, NEU, LMT, ARLP, ABT, GOOGL, FB, MRK, PYPL, TGT, WMB, UNH, AMGN, NKE, NEE, IBM, BDX, ABBV, HON, INTC, PFE, AVGO, VO, COP, AXP, VZ, CRM, WRK, ROK, NVDA, LUV, VNQ, MO, BMY, DOW, ENB, COST, FNB, FIS, EEMA, BABA, IWB, CL, PRU, BA, NSC, ADP, OKE, ORCL, PEP, PSX, MINT, PAA,

VIGI, VIG, IEFA, MDT, AGG, NVS, DEO, AAPL, MTUM, KO, MS, AMZN, CMCSA, JPM, GOOG, ACN, SBUX, ALB, BRK.B, ADBE, VTV, DHR, MA, V, IWM, EPD, JNJ, BUD, ET, WMT, KMI, RTX, UNP, DIS, NEU, LMT, ARLP, ABT, GOOGL, FB, MRK, PYPL, TGT, WMB, UNH, AMGN, NKE, NEE, IBM, BDX, ABBV, HON, INTC, PFE, AVGO, VO, COP, AXP, VZ, CRM, WRK, ROK, NVDA, LUV, VNQ, MO, BMY, DOW, ENB, COST, FNB, FIS, EEMA, BABA, IWB, CL, PRU, BA, NSC, ADP, OKE, ORCL, PEP, PSX, MINT, PAA, Reduced Positions: SPY, VOO, CSCO, D, ETN, QQQ, IEMG, VCSH, IXC, IVV, ACWI, CCI, VWO, GILD, VYM, KMB, IWD, TFC, EEM, VGT, IUSG, XLK, IJH, IWF, IUSV, VTEB, SCHX, CARR, PHG, SCHV, TSM, SNY, DIA, SCHB, AAXJ, UL, TMO, VEA, T, CVX, QCOM, SCZ, ACWX, IJR, IWV, IWN, VUG, VB, FOCS, XOM, PM, BP, TRV, SO, XLV, PKI, C, GE, DD,

SPY, VOO, CSCO, D, ETN, QQQ, IEMG, VCSH, IXC, IVV, ACWI, CCI, VWO, GILD, VYM, KMB, IWD, TFC, EEM, VGT, IUSG, XLK, IJH, IWF, IUSV, VTEB, SCHX, CARR, PHG, SCHV, TSM, SNY, DIA, SCHB, AAXJ, UL, TMO, VEA, T, CVX, QCOM, SCZ, ACWX, IJR, IWV, IWN, VUG, VB, FOCS, XOM, PM, BP, TRV, SO, XLV, PKI, C, GE, DD, Sold Out: HEDJ, HDV, VCIT, BAX, JKHY, TCP, TSLA, VNOM, GSKY,

For the details of Edge Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edge+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 279,900 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.22% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 1,138,605 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 931,658 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.58% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 187,955 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 875,936 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55%

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $94.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 50,429 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,483 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 88,474 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $223.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,361 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,182 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $77.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 931,658 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 259,518 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 251,636 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 111,856 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Novartis AG by 53.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 90,726 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 38.18%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,770 shares as of .

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $63.49, with an estimated average price of $61.7.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.43.

Edge Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $9.69.