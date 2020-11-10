BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. Buys Micron Technology Inc, NetEase Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells First Solar Inc, Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Paris, I0, based Investment company BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, NetEase Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Masimo Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells First Solar Inc, Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, 58.com Inc, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A.. As of 2020Q3, BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. owns 750 stocks with a total value of $17.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,049,963 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 177,067 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,802,075 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,568,361 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.41% Visa Inc (V) - 1,299,384 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 941,200 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.51 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,894,908 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,429,760 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 170,326 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 214,177 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 291,686 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 815.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,222,241 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $266.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,568,361 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 1202.57%. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $243.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 332,194 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 915,820 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 50.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,389,748 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 4481.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,199,812 shares as of .

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $14.85.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64.