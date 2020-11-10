  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Honeywell International Inc (HON) President & CEO, HBT Vimal Kapur Sold $1.5 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: HON +2.53%

President & CEO, HBT of Honeywell International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vimal Kapur (insider trades) sold 7,500 shares of HON on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $194.38 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified technology and manufacturing company serving customers with aerospace products and services, energy efficient products and solutions, specialty chemicals, electronic, refining and petrochemicals. Honeywell International Inc has a market cap of $141.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $201.98 with a P/E ratio of 28.96 and P/S ratio of 4.33. The dividend yield of Honeywell International Inc stocks is 1.77%. Honeywell International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Honeywell International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO, HBT Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of HON stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $194.38. The price of the stock has increased by 3.91% since.
  • President & CEO, PMT Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of HON stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $182.35. The price of the stock has increased by 10.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HON, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)