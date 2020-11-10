  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Steris Plc (STE) President & CEO Walter M Rosebrough Jr Sold $1.9 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: STE -0.3%

President & CEO of Steris Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Walter M Rosebrough Jr (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of STE on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $193.89 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

STERIS PLC is a provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company's business segments are Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. Steris PLC has a market cap of $16.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $189.48 with a P/E ratio of 38.44 and P/S ratio of 5.38. The dividend yield of Steris PLC stocks is 0.79%. Steris PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Steris PLC the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Walter M Rosebrough Jr sold 10,000 shares of STE stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $193.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.
  • President & CEO Walter M Rosebrough Jr sold 10,000 shares of STE stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $181.39. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, Life Sciences Julia Madsen sold 1,900 shares of STE stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $192.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.
  • Sr VP N America Com Operations Cary L Majors sold 2,000 shares of STE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has increased by 5.27% since.
  • VP, Controller & CAO Karen L Burton sold 4,602 shares of STE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $179.42. The price of the stock has increased by 5.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)