AGTC to Host Conference Call on November 11 at 8:00 am ET to Discuss XLRP 12-Month Data and Full 6-Month Data from Highest Dose Groups of its Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation ( AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it plans to release 12-month data for Groups 1 through 4 evaluating durability of effect and continued safety and interim data of Groups 5 and 6 evaluating safety and efficacy at higher doses for its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) on November 11, 2020. AGTC management will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides to review the data and provide a general update on the XLRP trial beginning at 8:00am Eastern Time on the same date.



The live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call, dial 877-407-6184 (US) or 201-389-0877 (outside of the US). The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. The Company’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Its pre-clinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

