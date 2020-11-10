  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
LED Lighting, Controls & Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Participate at Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investment Conference Tuesday, November 17th

November 10, 2020 | About: OESX +4.07%

MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. ( OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, will participate at the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investment Conference to be held in a virtual format on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Per Brodin will participate at the event.

About Craig-Hallum Alpha Select
The Alpha Select List is an actively researched and managed collection of under-followed, micro-cap companies that Craig-Hallum believes have the potential for significant growth. The Conference showcases Alpha Select companies before top institutional investors and analysts from across the country. To make the list, companies must meet as many of the following characteristics as possible: sub-$250 million market cap, strong management teams, above average growth prospects, attractive business models, unique solutions to large problems, unappreciated value, and sustainable competitive advantage. Attendance at the Alpha Select Conference is by invitation only.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT solutions, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to enhance the efficiency of their business while reducing their carbon footprint. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

