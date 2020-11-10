A1 Bulgaria, Part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, Partners with Amdocs to Modernize and Digitize its Contract Management and Document Lifecycle

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that A1 Bulgaria, part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, and a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Bulgaria, has chosen Amdocs to implement its contract management process and digitize its document lifecycle, enabling A1 Bulgaria to enrich its customer experience by enabling business operations to become fully digital, and engage with customers remotely across any device.



The platform is designed to improve A1 Bulgaria’s digisales and digicare processes by enabling its customers to conduct co-browsing and sign contracts on any device, alleviating the need for customers to physically sign document in stores, and make A1 a significant contributor towards a seamless digital society. The project is part of A1 Bulgaria’s modernization plan to become a full digital services provider, enabling it to reduce its operational costs while providing a leading customer experience and improved time to market. By modernizing its retail engagement capabilities based on Amdocs technology and best practices, A1 Bulgaria will be able to make changes quickly and easily, and quickly deploy new capabilities to enhance the customer experience and provide a fully digital, omni-channel experience.

Borislav Simeonov, Senior Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation at A1 Bulgaria said: “A1 Bulgaria prides itself on providing a consistent, leading experience for its customers, and by partnering with Amdocs, we will be able to digitize and accelerate customer interactions across the board, and we are proud to be able to provide the seamless digital experience our customers expect, while empowering our teams to better serve them.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Media, Networks & Technology, Amdocs said that: “Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. We are delighted to be working with A1 Bulgaria to provide completely digital and compliant customer journeys from wherever its customers feel most comfortable. We are enriching customer interactions on critical business processes, and during these current times believe it’s important to advance towards a more digitally connected society and we are proud to be driving significant value for millions of A1 Bulgaria’s customers across multiple channels.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses including Openet, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020, the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020 and the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Aug. 17, 2020.

