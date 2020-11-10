Amdocs Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Telecommunications Industry's Move to the Cloud

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced a new multi-year, strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to deliver integrated, cloud-native Business Support Systems (BSS) offerings for the world’s premium Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Amdocs and AWS will offer CSPs access to a cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital services that gives them faster time to market and higher agility to meet the evolving needs of customers. As part of the deal, AWS will be Amdocs’ preferred cloud provider for Amdocs’ internal IT transformation to enable new operating models, reduced operating costs, and help transform their business in the cloud.



“AWS and Amdocs are laser focused on accelerating the journey to the cloud for CSP’s around the world. Leveraging our combined global scale, cloud capabilities and industry leading products, we have created a unique carrier-grade cloud portfolio that addresses the needs of every customer,” said Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs Management Limited. “As we see the increased adoption of 5G, IoT and edge technologies powering and monetizing both consumer and enterprise experiences, we are excited to collaborate with AWS to drive industry growth through innovation and business agility on the cloud.”

“Together, Amdocs and AWS are providing the world’s largest telecommunications providers with a full portfolio of cloud services to help them reduce costs, innovate faster, and deliver business-critical communication services with the utmost flexibility, reliability and scalability,” said Andy Jassy, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Web Services, Inc. “By integrating AWS and Amdocs’ business operations and cloud-native solutions, CSPs now have the ability to create new revenue streams, speed up the introduction of new cloud-based services and enhance the customer experience through machine learning.”

This agreement expands on existing work between AWS and Amdocs to enable Amdocs’ BSS and service automation portfolio to run natively on AWS, which has helped CSPs to introduce new services faster, provide highly secure cloud operations and deliver proven scalability. Many existing and new customers have already chosen to move to this new cloud native suite, including several North American service providers, Globe Telecom and Orange Spain . Amdocs and AWS will also work together to build and promote a wide range of services to help Amdocs customers migrate and modernize their systems, while utilizing best in class cloud capabilities.

Amdocs is expanding its use of AWS’s comprehensive portfolio of cloud services to provide CSPs with the agility to place consumers and enterprises at the center of their digital-first strategies and deliver tailored, seamless digital experiences rapidly. CSPs can benefit from the combination of AWS’s global infrastructure and expansive set of cloud services along with proven carrier-grade BSS, service automation solutions and services from Amdocs to rapidly deliver a broad range of business benefits. With proven customer success, migration expertise and skills, Amdocs also achieved AWS Migration Competency Partner status in 2020.

