Zillow Group to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

November 10, 2020 | About: NAS:Z -3.58% NAS:ZG -3.25%

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that it will present at two upcoming financial conferences.

Zillow Group logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

  • Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton will participate in a fireside chat at 1:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 as part of the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual conference.
  • Zillow Group CFO Allen Parker will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 as part of the Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference.

Both live and replay versions of the webcasts will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website.

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the U.S., Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

(ZFIN)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-present-at-upcoming-financial-conferences-301170173.html

SOURCE Zillow


