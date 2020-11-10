Zillow Group to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that it will present at two upcoming financial conferences.

Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton will participate in a fireside chat at 1:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday , Nov. 18, 2020 as part of the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual conference.

Zillow Group CFO Allen Parker will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday , Nov. 16, 2020 as part of the Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference.

Both live and replay versions of the webcasts will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website .

