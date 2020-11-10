  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Howard Hughes CorporationÂ® To Present At NAREIT 2020 Investor Conference

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:HHC +2.29%

Presentation and Live Webcast to be Held November 18, 2020, at 11:30 am ET

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Interim Chief Executive Officer, David O'Reilly, will lead a presentation regarding the Company's business to the investment community at NAREIT 2020 Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30 am ET.

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation)

This year's NAREIT'S REITworld virtual annual conference is complimentary to all. To view the HHC presentation live or on-demand, please register online at www.reit.com.

One-on-one meetings with Mr. O'Reilly may be scheduled by contacting Tracey Wynn at [email protected].

The Howard Hughes Corporation Presentation

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 11:30 am ET

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media Contact
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
VP, Corporate Communications & Public Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations
The Howard Hughes Corporation
David M. Striph, 214-741-7744
EVP, Head of Operations & Investor Relations
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-hughes-corporation-to-present-at-nareit-2020-investor-conference-301170261.html

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation


