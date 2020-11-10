The Howard Hughes CorporationÂ® To Present At NAREIT 2020 Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Interim Chief Executive Officer, David O'Reilly, will lead a presentation regarding the Company's business to the investment community at NAREIT 2020 Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30 am ET.

This year's NAREIT'S REITworld virtual annual conference is complimentary to all. To view the HHC presentation live or on-demand, please register online at www.reit.com.

One-on-one meetings with Mr. O'Reilly may be scheduled by contacting Tracey Wynn at [email protected].

The Howard Hughes Corporation Presentation

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 11:30 am ET

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media Contact

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

VP, Corporate Communications & Public Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations

The Howard Hughes Corporation

David M. Striph, 214-741-7744

EVP, Head of Operations & Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation