Wacom presents Connected Ink 2020 - A global, 24-hour, hybrid online/offline event bringing together art, technology, stationery and education to embrace the idea of creative chaos

TOKYO and PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom and partners from around the world will jointly host Connected Ink 2020, a 24-hour global hybrid event, bringing together art, technology, stationery and education. It starts live from Tokyo on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 8:00PM (JST) /3:00AM (PST) and closes, after having traveled around the globe, on Wednesday, November 18 at 7:15PM (JST) /2:15AM (PST).

Join Wacom for Connected Ink on November 17-18 and discover a world of creativity.

Connected Ink is an open innovation platform which highlights different aspects of creativity, art, music and technology combined with the latest developments of digital transformation and ink technology. Connected Ink 2020 is a hybrid online and offline event to connect and expand diverse networks, to explore and discover unexpected creative sparks and to develop ideas that make the world a better and more creative place with future technologies. Participation is free and open for everyone who is interested. Please register here to attend. Registration is open until Sunday, November 15.

Creative Chaos: Highlights of Connected Ink 2020

Connected Ink starts with "What we can create from chaos", a creative opening act combining art, music, literature and dance live from Tokyo on Tuesday, November 17. The event then begins its journey around the world with regional sessions taking over the stage. All sessions and activities from all regions can be joined online from anywhere in the world, making this a truly global event. Sessions being featured in the Americas region include the following:

Tuesday, November 17, 12:30PM (PST)

Cartoon Crunch

In this keynote address, Hollywood animator, Michael Morris, will talk about teaming up with Wacom for Cartoon Crunch, a six-episode series that follows two teams of animation students on their journey to creating an animated short film.

Tuesday, November 17, 2:15PM (PST)

Creating cross-platform entertainment

Peter Hyoguchi, film director and producer of Gods of Mars, is helping to reinvent filmmaking through the use of video game technology in the new world of remote collaboration.

Tuesday, November 17, 2:30PM (PST)

How chaos and creativity lead to new beginnings

Faik Karaoglu, EVP Wacom Branded Business, and team members discuss the changes and challenges for creatives, teachers, students and others working from home.

Tuesday, November 17, 3:30PM (PST)

Collaborative, connected and paperless learning

Director of innovation and educational technology at the Bullis School, Stacey Roshan, will demonstrate how teachers can integrate technology with their lessons and embrace hardware and software tools to make remote learning easy and stress-free.

Tuesday, November 17, 4:30PM (PST)

Costume designers

Gina DeDomenico, Hollywood costume designer, discusses her work in the industry and how she transitioned from traditional to digital art.

Tuesday, November 17, 5:30PM (PST)

Tell your own story

In this second keynote presentation, Jorge Gutierrez of Netflix will take online viewers through his artistic journey with wonderful visuals, including art from his Emmy Award-winning work.

On Wednesday, November 18, the event returns to Tokyo for a keynote by Wacom's president and CEO Nobu Ide at 1:00PM (JST) /8:00PM (PST on the 17th). He will be joined by business heads and representatives from Wacom and various partners, followed by co-sessions with CelSys, Samsung, ARS Electronica, Fujitsu, MontBlanc, IMART (International Manga Anime Festival Reiwa Toshima) and many others.

Connected Ink comes full circle and closes on Wednesday, November 18, at 7:15PM (JST) /2:15AM (PST), with a collaborative performance of the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra and LIMITS, organizer of digital art battles, and the question "Where will the next brush stroke lead?" See the schedule and full line-up of speakers with more details on Connected Ink in the program here: https://connectedink.wacom.com/program/

Register and participate for free

Participation at Connected Ink 2020 is free. The event makes use of a platform for digital fairs and conferences combining online meetings, interactive panels, live streams, pre-recorded sessions and partner presentations in one place. Wacom's industry partners are available for meetings at their virtual booths throughout the event. To get access to the full program, please register here until Sunday, November 15: https://www.wacom.com/en-us/events/connected-ink

