  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Greif, Inc. Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:GEF +5.67% NYSE:GEF.B +5.95%

PR Newswire

DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020

DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company's 2020 fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A conference call will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Greif)

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its fourth quarter earnings press release on December 9, 2020. The call on December 10, 2020 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8795459. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on December 10, 2020. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at http://investor.greif.com. To access the recording, guests can call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and use the conference ID 8795459.

Webcast Details
Title: Greif, Inc. Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2626882/77A6D0742ECD4ED5931D823386E68349

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contacts:
Matt Eichmann
Office: 740–549–6067
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greif-inc-announces-2020-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301170146.html

SOURCE Greif, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)