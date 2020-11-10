Natural Order Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (the "Company" or "Natural Order") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "NOACU" beginning November 11, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one half-share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "NOAC" and "NOACW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on November 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Chardan and Barclays acted as joint book running managers in the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004 or by calling (646) 465-9001; or Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: +1 888 603 5847, or mail: [email protected]. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Natural Order Acquisition Corp.

The Company is led by founders Paresh Patel (CEO) and Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni (Chairman). The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. It is the Company's intention to pursue prospective targets that are focused on technologies and products related to plant-based food and beverages, alternative protein, and other alternatives to animal products. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact

Marc Volpe

CFO, Natural Order Acquisition Corp.

617-395-1644

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-order-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-200-million-initial-public-offering-301170404.html

SOURCE Natural Order Acquisition Corp.