Invesco Ltd. Announces October 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020
ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,206.5 billion, a decrease of 1.0% versus previous month-end. Total net outflows were $2.3 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $2.5 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.5 billion and money market net outflows were $7.2 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $10 billion. FX increased AUM by $0.8 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,235.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $907.4 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
October 31, 2020 (a)
$1,206.5
$582.0
$282.9
$68.2
$102.5
$170.9
September 30, 2020
$1,218.2
$592.4
$276.4
$68.1
$109.3
$172.0
August 31, 2020
$1,245.8
$612.5
$275.2
$69.1
$113.1
$175.9
July 31, 2020
$1,195.3
$575.1
$270.4
$64.6
$111.9
$173.3
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
October 31, 2020 (a)
$891.1
$327.6
$247.5
$67.4
$102.5
$146.1
September 30, 2020
$900.2
$334.0
$242.8
$67.3
$109.3
$146.8
August 31, 2020
$917.5
$344.9
$241.5
$68.3
$113.1
$149.7
July 31, 2020
$893.7
$331.1
$238.5
$63.8
$111.8
$148.5
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed
Balanced
Money
Alternatives
October 31, 2020 (a)
$315.4
$254.4
$35.4
$0.8
$0.0
$24.8
September 30, 2020
$318.0
$258.4
$33.6
$0.8
$0.0
$25.2
August 31, 2020
$328.3
$267.6
$33.7
$0.8
$0.0
$26.2
July 31, 2020
$301.6
$244.0
$31.9
$0.8
$0.1
$24.8
a)
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b)
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin
404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt
404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.