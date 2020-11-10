  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Invesco Ltd. Announces October 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

November 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:IVZ -1.06%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,206.5 billion, a decrease of 1.0% versus previous month-end. Total net outflows were $2.3 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $2.5 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.5 billion and money market net outflows were $7.2 billion. AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $10 billion. FX increased AUM by $0.8 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $1,235.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through October 31 were $907.4 billion.

Invesco Ltd. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Invesco, Chris Wilson)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

October 31, 2020 (a)

$1,206.5

$582.0

$282.9

$68.2

$102.5

$170.9

September 30, 2020

$1,218.2

$592.4

$276.4

$68.1

$109.3

$172.0

August 31, 2020

$1,245.8

$612.5

$275.2

$69.1

$113.1

$175.9

July 31, 2020

$1,195.3

$575.1

$270.4

$64.6

$111.9

$173.3

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

October 31, 2020 (a)

$891.1

$327.6

$247.5

$67.4

$102.5

$146.1

September 30, 2020

$900.2

$334.0

$242.8

$67.3

$109.3

$146.8

August 31, 2020

$917.5

$344.9

$241.5

$68.3

$113.1

$149.7

July 31, 2020

$893.7

$331.1

$238.5

$63.8

$111.8

$148.5

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

October 31, 2020 (a)

$315.4

$254.4

$35.4

$0.8

$0.0

$24.8

September 30, 2020

$318.0

$258.4

$33.6

$0.8

$0.0

$25.2

August 31, 2020

$328.3

$267.6

$33.7

$0.8

$0.0

$26.2

July 31, 2020

$301.6

$244.0

$31.9

$0.8

$0.1

$24.8



a)

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

b)

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin

404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt

404-439-3070

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-october-31-2020-assets-under-management-301170367.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)