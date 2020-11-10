  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman Sold $13.9 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: DIS -0.34%

Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan N Braverman (insider trades) sold 97,814 shares of DIS on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $142.5 a share. The total sale was $13.9 million.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $256.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.11 with and P/S ratio of 3.69. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.63%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Walt Disney Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert A Chapek sold 9,537 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $142.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.
  • SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 5,800 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.
  • Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 97,814 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $142.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.
  • SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker sold 13,896 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $144.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.99% since.
  • EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of DIS stock on 10/13/2020 at the average price of $130.95. The price of the stock has increased by 8.52% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DIS, click here

.

