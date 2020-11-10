Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) EVP, CFO, COO, Pres SMART Mem Jack A Pacheco Sold $1.6 million of Shares

EVP, CFO, COO, Pres SMART Mem of Smart Global Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack A Pacheco (insider trades) sold 52,500 shares of SGH on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $30.29 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

SMART Global Holdings Inc offers specialty memory solutions to the electronics industry. It manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks and servers, as well as mobile memory for smartphones. SMART Global Holdings Inc has a market cap of $728.180 million; its shares were traded at around $29.82 with and P/S ratio of 0.64. SMART Global Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SMART Global Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of SGH stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $25.99. The price of the stock has increased by 14.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

