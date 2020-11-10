Sprout Social Inc (SPT) President and CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sold $916,800 of Shares

President and CEO of Sprout Social Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justyn Russell Howard (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SPT on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $45.84 a share. The total sale was $916,800.

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $2.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.30 with and P/S ratio of 19.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $45.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of SPT stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $43.71. The price of the stock has increased by 5.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of SPT stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $43.71. The price of the stock has increased by 5.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPT, click here