Cohu Inc (COHU) VP Finance & CFO Jeffrey D Jones Sold $794,843 of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: COHU +2.99%

VP Finance & CFO of Cohu Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey D Jones (insider trades) sold 33,780 shares of COHU on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $23.53 a share. The total sale was $794,843.

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. Cohu Inc has a market cap of $1.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.14 with and P/S ratio of 1.76. The dividend yield of Cohu Inc stocks is 0.49%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cohu Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP Finance & CFO Jeffrey D Jones sold 33,780 shares of COHU stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $23.53. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. VP, Global Customer Group Pascal Ronde sold 21,608 shares of COHU stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $23.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.
  • Sr. VP, Global Customer Group Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of COHU stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $23. The price of the stock has increased by 4.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COHU, click here

.

