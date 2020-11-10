Aon Plc (AON) COO John G Bruno Bought $186,460 of Shares

COO of Aon Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John G Bruno (insider trades) bought 1,000 shares of AON on 11/06/2020 at an average price of $186.46 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $186,460.

Aon PLC acts as a provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human resource consulting, and outsourcing solutions. The commercial risk solutions generate maximum revenue. Aon PLC has a market cap of $45.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $200.08 with a P/E ratio of 25.81 and P/S ratio of 4.28. The dividend yield of Aon PLC stocks is 0.88%. Aon PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Aon PLC the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Aon PLC. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lester B Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $186.55. The price of the stock has increased by 7.25% since.

