  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) CEO Mark D Benjamin Sold $1.5 million of Shares

November 10, 2020 | About: NUAN -1.59%

CEO of Nuance Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Benjamin (insider trades) sold 44,274 shares of NUAN on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $33.8 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Nuance Communications Inc provides speech, imaging and keypad solutions for businesses, organizations and consumers worldwide. Nuance Communications Inc has a market cap of $9.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.45 with a P/E ratio of 60.82 and P/S ratio of 5.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Nuance Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Mark D Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of NUAN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $33.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NUAN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)