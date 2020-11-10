Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) CEO Mark D Benjamin Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Nuance Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Benjamin (insider trades) sold 44,274 shares of NUAN on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $33.8 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Nuance Communications Inc provides speech, imaging and keypad solutions for businesses, organizations and consumers worldwide. Nuance Communications Inc has a market cap of $9.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.45 with a P/E ratio of 60.82 and P/S ratio of 5.40. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Nuance Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

