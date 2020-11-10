Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Match Group Inc, Chewy Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Lincoln, RI, based Investment company Amica Retiree Medical Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Chewy Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Intel Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Retiree Medical Trust. As of 2020Q3, Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 162 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, CHWY,

MTCH, CHWY, Added Positions: AMZN, OTIS, LMT, BR, SUI, EA, ORLY, VRSK, WM, EVRG, LRCX, ARE, CUZ, HIW, KRC, HPP,

AMZN, OTIS, LMT, BR, SUI, EA, ORLY, VRSK, WM, EVRG, LRCX, ARE, CUZ, HIW, KRC, HPP, Reduced Positions: ORCL, MDT, PEP, MAA, DIS, UNP, CSCO, PSA, CRL, PLD, CPT, FR, WMT, CONE, EXR, DRE, INVH, ACC,

ORCL, MDT, PEP, MAA, DIS, UNP, CSCO, PSA, CRL, PLD, CPT, FR, WMT, CONE, EXR, DRE, INVH, ACC, Sold Out: VZ, HON, SWKS, INTC, C, GOLF, COP, ROST, ITW, EXPD, DUK, SKX, FISV, AZO, BKNG, TROW, ADP, ATVI, MU, EQC, PSX, NOC, SCHW, PKG, VNO, PNW, EIX, FTNT, CDW,

For the details of Amica Retiree Medical Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+retiree+medical+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,300 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,212 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,934 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,046 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,956 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,494 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $59.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,967 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 88.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,199 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 138.62%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,422 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 85.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,447 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 64.98%. The purchase prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,555 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 65.05%. The purchase prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. The stock is now traded at around $456.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 42.18%. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 5,599 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 41.24%. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 9,878 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $141.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 4,449 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 54.44%. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $115.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 2,130 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.96%. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 4,707 shares as of .

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 51.16%. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $234.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 1,247 shares as of .