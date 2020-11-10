Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys TransUnion, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Deere, Aon PLC

London, X0, based Investment company Findlay Park Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys TransUnion, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, Charter Communications Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Deere, Aon PLC, Mastercard Inc, Nasdaq Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Findlay Park Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Findlay Park Partners LLP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, CHTR, KEYS, TRI,

PYPL, CHTR, KEYS, TRI, Added Positions: TRU, FISV, UNH, MMC, INTU, CTAS, MLM, HD, TXN, ADI, ADSK, GOOG, SPGI,

TRU, FISV, UNH, MMC, INTU, CTAS, MLM, HD, TXN, ADI, ADSK, GOOG, SPGI, Reduced Positions: NDAQ, WCN, BDX, DHR, A, SCHW, MCD, TMO,

NDAQ, WCN, BDX, DHR, A, SCHW, MCD, TMO, Sold Out: SBUX, DE, AON, MA, COO, UNP, IEX, TEL, ANTM,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,624,744 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,134,890 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 2,395,911 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.12% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 7,000,000 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 2,417,742 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $183.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,015,182 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $626.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 268,273 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $112.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 841,942 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $80.15, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 228,158 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in TransUnion by 183.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $91.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $353.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $112.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,619,976 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $266.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 669,511 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 598,278 shares as of .

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86.

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.