High Pointe Capital Management Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, TJX Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Merck Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company High Pointe Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, TJX Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, sells Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Merck Inc, Centene Corp, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pointe Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, High Pointe Capital Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, JCI, TJX, ZBH, AON, TMUS, RGA, MOS, CSCO, COG, AMZN, UNH, FB, GDDY, JBSAY,

DIS, JCI, TJX, ZBH, AON, TMUS, RGA, MOS, CSCO, COG, AMZN, UNH, FB, GDDY, JBSAY, Added Positions: NTR, CTVA, ATO, PAAS, KL, GOOGL, SILV,

NTR, CTVA, ATO, PAAS, KL, GOOGL, SILV, Reduced Positions: MSFT, ORCL, CNC, EQC, CTLT, NEM, BMY, IWP, JPM, CHTR, BAC, BRK.B, MOH, AZN, LOW, JNJ, J, ATVI, AIG, NEE, CW, CMCSA, STT, GOOG, ANET, BKNG, RTX, HPQ, HUM, EHC, SCHW, BWA, BIIB, AXP, ALXN, A, LKQ, TAP, CE, BCO,

MSFT, ORCL, CNC, EQC, CTLT, NEM, BMY, IWP, JPM, CHTR, BAC, BRK.B, MOH, AZN, LOW, JNJ, J, ATVI, AIG, NEE, CW, CMCSA, STT, GOOG, ANET, BKNG, RTX, HPQ, HUM, EHC, SCHW, BWA, BIIB, AXP, ALXN, A, LKQ, TAP, CE, BCO, Sold Out: MRK, SYK, WAB, OUT, OTIS, CARR, FE, SIMO, WFC, RYCEY,

For the details of HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+pointe+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 21,120 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 56,480 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 4,030 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,660 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,456 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 11,860 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 26,210 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 18,820 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $150.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 7,230 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,520 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 64.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,650 shares as of .

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.