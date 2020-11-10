High Pointe Capital Management Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, TJX Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Merck Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company High Pointe Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, TJX Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Aon PLC, sells Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, Merck Inc, Centene Corp, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pointe Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, High Pointe Capital Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DIS, JCI, TJX, ZBH, AON, TMUS, RGA, MOS, CSCO, COG, AMZN, UNH, FB, GDDY, JBSAY,
- Added Positions: NTR, CTVA, ATO, PAAS, KL, GOOGL, SILV,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ORCL, CNC, EQC, CTLT, NEM, BMY, IWP, JPM, CHTR, BAC, BRK.B, MOH, AZN, LOW, JNJ, J, ATVI, AIG, NEE, CW, CMCSA, STT, GOOG, ANET, BKNG, RTX, HPQ, HUM, EHC, SCHW, BWA, BIIB, AXP, ALXN, A, LKQ, TAP, CE, BCO,
- Sold Out: MRK, SYK, WAB, OUT, OTIS, CARR, FE, SIMO, WFC, RYCEY,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with NTR. Click here to check it out.
- NTR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NTR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NTR
For the details of HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+pointe+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 21,120 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 56,480 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.95%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 4,030 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,660 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,456 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 11,860 shares as of .New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 26,210 shares as of .New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 18,820 shares as of .New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $150.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 7,230 shares as of .New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,520 shares as of .New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $200.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of .Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 64.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of .Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,650 shares as of .Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.
Here is the complete portfolio of HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying