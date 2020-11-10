Wasatch Advisors Inc Buys Open Lending Corp, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, CyberArk Software, Sells DocuSign Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Wasatch Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Open Lending Corp, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, CyberArk Software, Purple Innovation Inc, Valvoline Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Camping World Holdings Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $15.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LPRO, FLWS, BLFS, API, GOOS, FLS, SXT, TMX, XPEL, NEWR, PAR, 56N, FARO, GAN, SMED, ASPU, FTAC, CLAR, SNOW, EWT, RTX, LAWS, EOG,

LPRO, FLWS, BLFS, API, GOOS, FLS, SXT, TMX, XPEL, NEWR, PAR, 56N, FARO, GAN, SMED, ASPU, FTAC, CLAR, SNOW, EWT, RTX, LAWS, EOG, Added Positions: CYBR, PRPL, VVV, ESPR, ITCI, HQY, KRNT, RPAY, YETI, PLNT, MORN, ATRA, IBP, BOOT, AIMC, FREQ, ENSG, WEX, FN, OZK, ZEN, INO, LGND, CSTL, EXAS, BOOM, FND, LASR, AX, CLCT, SANM, FIVE, ROAD, AVLR, TW, ABR, EEFT, CCXI, AZZ, CAE, DSGX, MAN, MTX, FRPT, MDLA, ATRC, CYTK, KAI, RBC, SKY, TSEM, XRX, EIG, ADUS, NOVT, MGY, DNLI, SILK, INDA, CPRT, KNX, LTC, MNR, MNRO, SGMO, WBS, GNMK, LEAF, APAM, MGNX, NSA, FBK, WHD, XGN, PNTG, BDSI, BPFH, CRY, MEIP, NVMI, ODFL, SRGA, TRNS, UFPT, PAYS, ICFI, NCMI, LRN, QADA, OOMA, MCFT, HLNE, RDVT, IIIV, HHR, AME, APH, C, CGNX, TCOM, DGII, HAL, JKHY, KBAL, MKTX, NUE, PATK, ROP, SYX, UHS, HTHT, GM, SFBC, VEEV, VRNS, SQ, SOI,

CYBR, PRPL, VVV, ESPR, ITCI, HQY, KRNT, RPAY, YETI, PLNT, MORN, ATRA, IBP, BOOT, AIMC, FREQ, ENSG, WEX, FN, OZK, ZEN, INO, LGND, CSTL, EXAS, BOOM, FND, LASR, AX, CLCT, SANM, FIVE, ROAD, AVLR, TW, ABR, EEFT, CCXI, AZZ, CAE, DSGX, MAN, MTX, FRPT, MDLA, ATRC, CYTK, KAI, RBC, SKY, TSEM, XRX, EIG, ADUS, NOVT, MGY, DNLI, SILK, INDA, CPRT, KNX, LTC, MNR, MNRO, SGMO, WBS, GNMK, LEAF, APAM, MGNX, NSA, FBK, WHD, XGN, PNTG, BDSI, BPFH, CRY, MEIP, NVMI, ODFL, SRGA, TRNS, UFPT, PAYS, ICFI, NCMI, LRN, QADA, OOMA, MCFT, HLNE, RDVT, IIIV, HHR, AME, APH, C, CGNX, TCOM, DGII, HAL, JKHY, KBAL, MKTX, NUE, PATK, ROP, SYX, UHS, HTHT, GM, SFBC, VEEV, VRNS, SQ, SOI, Reduced Positions: DOCU, CMD, CWH, SITE, GLOB, TYL, MEDP, JOBS, PNFP, B, TRHC, OLLI, W, CCC, MMYT, PODD, BAND, GSHD, LGIH, MELI, EGBN, MPWR, HUBS, SMIN, BABA, MODN, ICLR, SITM, LLNW, ALGT, TREX, SGC, OPTN, RPD, SELB, TPIC, EGAN, PETQ, KIDS, JNJ, SE, CNS, TWST, AXS, DKNG, T, CHUY, OPRX, TCX, EPAM, UPLD, TNDM, POOL, DORM, PHM, EXC, ETN, SLP, SU, IRIX, DUK, BAP, SHSP, LOVE, VRTU, AGYS, UNP, PPG,

DOCU, CMD, CWH, SITE, GLOB, TYL, MEDP, JOBS, PNFP, B, TRHC, OLLI, W, CCC, MMYT, PODD, BAND, GSHD, LGIH, MELI, EGBN, MPWR, HUBS, SMIN, BABA, MODN, ICLR, SITM, LLNW, ALGT, TREX, SGC, OPTN, RPD, SELB, TPIC, EGAN, PETQ, KIDS, JNJ, SE, CNS, TWST, AXS, DKNG, T, CHUY, OPRX, TCX, EPAM, UPLD, TNDM, POOL, DORM, PHM, EXC, ETN, SLP, SU, IRIX, DUK, BAP, SHSP, LOVE, VRTU, AGYS, UNP, PPG, Sold Out: FOXF, GO, SHAK, LHCG, CPA, AEO, NVEE, MLHR, CBRL, CBTX, HCCI, CHEF, HCKT, WHR, OMCL, VMD, KRUS, BGSF, MIND,

For the details of WASATCH ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wasatch+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Globant SA (GLOB) - 2,184,323 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 2,941,514 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 2,278,641 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 4,818,441 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 6,125,522 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,446,708 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $19.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,458,127 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,716,915 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 564,582 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 614,942 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $32.34, with an estimated average price of $29.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 620,819 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 199.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,010,218 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 44.45%. The purchase prices were between $97.68 and $119.87, with an estimated average price of $107.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,608,828 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,487,880 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 93.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,409,683 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $17.61 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,408,879 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,971,124 shares as of .

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $72.1 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $41.2.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93.