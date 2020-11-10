Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Match Group Inc, Chewy Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Citigroup Inc

Providence, RI, based Investment company Amica Mutual Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Match Group Inc, Chewy Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Citigroup Inc, Intel Corp, Acushnet Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 163 stocks with a total value of $839 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,444 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 404,674 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,474 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 641,545 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,991 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 53,933 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $59.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 70,402 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 641,545 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 87.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 123,041 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 119.93%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $371.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,386 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 89.79%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,088 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 73.50%. The purchase prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,338 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 69,796 shares as of .

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $39.34, with an estimated average price of $35.21.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.