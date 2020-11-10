  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Chartist Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 10, 2020 | About: IWB -0.21% DIA +0.96% SHW +4.58% MSFT -3.38% AXDX -1.13% BBK -0.13% DVY +1.86%

Investment company Chartist Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Sherwin-Williams Co, Microsoft Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartist Inc . As of 2020Q3, Chartist Inc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHARTIST INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chartist+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTIST INC
  1. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 211,680 shares, 45.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36%
  2. SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 107,698 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.07%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 143,339 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1977.38%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 62,988 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.65%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (MDYG) - 27,600 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.63%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Chartist Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Chartist Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1977.38%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.55%. The holding were 143,339 shares as of .

Added: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Chartist Inc added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $294.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.24%. The holding were 107,698 shares as of .

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Chartist Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $722.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 211,680 shares as of .

Sold Out: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $13.87.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (BBK)

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHARTIST INC . Also check out:

1. CHARTIST INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHARTIST INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHARTIST INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHARTIST INC keeps buying

