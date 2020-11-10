Chartist Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Chartist Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, Sherwin-Williams Co, Microsoft Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartist Inc . As of 2020Q3, Chartist Inc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT,

MSFT, Added Positions: IWB, DIA, SHW,

IWB, DIA, SHW, Reduced Positions: IWM, MDYG, VTI, SCHG, IWO, VB, VUG, XHB, KBE, XLI, VWO, AMZN, AAPL, ALL, TJX, PYPL,

IWM, MDYG, VTI, SCHG, IWO, VB, VUG, XHB, KBE, XLI, VWO, AMZN, AAPL, ALL, TJX, PYPL, Sold Out: AXDX, BBK, DVY,

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 211,680 shares, 45.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 107,698 shares, 19.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.07% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 143,339 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1977.38% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 62,988 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.65% SPDR SERIES TRUST (MDYG) - 27,600 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.63%

Chartist Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of .

Chartist Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1977.38%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.55%. The holding were 143,339 shares as of .

Chartist Inc added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $294.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.24%. The holding were 107,698 shares as of .

Chartist Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $722.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 211,680 shares as of .

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $13.87.

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $32.1.

Chartist Inc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.