Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MBS ETF, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $798 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMBS, SPYX, VBK, QQQ, VYM, NEP, ASML, ABT, CTAS, DPZ, IDXX, WCN, IQV, PYPL, RACE,

CMBS, SPYX, VBK, QQQ, VYM, NEP, ASML, ABT, CTAS, DPZ, IDXX, WCN, IQV, PYPL, RACE, Added Positions: MGK, SJNK, VXUS, PFF, BKLN, SPY, BIO, MSFT, ZTS, TCEHY, SHW, TMO, IVV, ADBE, TSM, SNE, ANSS, NSRGY, CRM, VUG, AAPL, KO, EL, HD, AGG, SHOP, BABA, GVDNY, NKE, EXPGY, FNV, ODFL, TXN, MCO, MA, WM, AMT,

MGK, SJNK, VXUS, PFF, BKLN, SPY, BIO, MSFT, ZTS, TCEHY, SHW, TMO, IVV, ADBE, TSM, SNE, ANSS, NSRGY, CRM, VUG, AAPL, KO, EL, HD, AGG, SHOP, BABA, GVDNY, NKE, EXPGY, FNV, ODFL, TXN, MCO, MA, WM, AMT, Reduced Positions: LQD, MBB, VOO, VT, JNJ, VNQ, V, UNP, VIG, INTC, MRK, PEP, MSCI, MCD, NFLX, PM,

LQD, MBB, VOO, VT, JNJ, VNQ, V, UNP, VIG, INTC, MRK, PEP, MSCI, MCD, NFLX, PM, Sold Out: VTWO, SPDW, AON, ACN, RMD, BRK.B, CMCSA, PFE, DVY, EFA, IDV, FIS, CI, HRC, ITW, JPM, LMT, NOC,

VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 2,526,304 shares, 58.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 205,671 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.54% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 358,000 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.71% ISHARES TRUST (CMBS) - 745,000 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SJNK) - 1,318,942 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 450.06%

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.11 and $55.36, with an estimated average price of $54.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 745,000 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $88.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $234.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $283.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $65.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 450.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 1,318,942 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 78.01%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 67,839 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 119.20%. The purchase prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43. The stock is now traded at around $555.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,370 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 55.80%. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $72.57, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $73.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,790 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $162.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,036 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $319.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of .

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $112.16 and $127.7, with an estimated average price of $121.19.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.