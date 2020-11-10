  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Short Maturity Bond, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST

November 10, 2020 | About: BIV -0.15% NEAR +0.02% INTU -4.96% BA +5.2% ESGU -0.25% ICLN -1.49% MDB -4.1% MBB -0.05% ETSY -1.46% SNAP -6.23% SPAB -0.16%

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares Short Maturity Bond, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, MongoDB Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sand+hill+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 878,148 shares, 22.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 375,225 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 1,687,454 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 2,175,191 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 429,406 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $80.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,095 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 95,183 shares as of .

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $230.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,294 shares as of .

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,722 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,254 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 226.39%. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 620,430 shares as of .

Added: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 388,051 shares as of .

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $342.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of .

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $188.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Sold Out: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $18.52, with an estimated average price of $14.45.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)



Comments




