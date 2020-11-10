Essex Financial Services, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Sells Prospect Capital Corp, Oracle Corp, Canadian National Railway Co

Essex, CT, based Investment company Essex Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Prospect Capital Corp, Oracle Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Essex Financial Services, Inc. owns 278 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, AIG, JKE, SPYG, BSV, IWP, XT, EEM, FDX, PULS, MINT, LIN, TIP, AEP, PID, MDY, IYW, IRM, NFLX, VIAC, EFA, CTVA, EXC, CIBR, BXMT, GDX, AMD, EL, FMC, FAST, FCX, HUM, INTU, PEG, D, NRK, VKI, MHD, UMPQ, LUMN, ICCC, NAVI, DSM, ETB, WNEB, TRST, AINV, ECC, F,

ORCL, BX, TSLA, TGP, ETN, NVDA, GILD, PBCT, NLY, BAC, ADP, NVCR, TEAM, NMFC, VTN, ET, WFC, VUG, TJX, ROP, KEY, GD, DE, BA, SYY, MPV, MDLZ, KMI, PKW, BDX, Sold Out: PSEC, CNI, SCHW, TOT, VLO, CWCO, STWD,

For the details of Essex Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,385 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - 861,639 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,063 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,681 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,354 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,365 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,034 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56. The stock is now traded at around $270.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $51.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,779 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,716 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $182.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $283.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 53,681 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 57,062 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 92.53%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 20,133 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $266.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,747 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,464 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1737.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,391 shares as of .

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $4.69 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $5.03.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $12.17.