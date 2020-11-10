United Bank Buys Coca-Cola Co, NVIDIA Corp, eBay Inc, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc

Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, NVIDIA Corp, eBay Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Xilinx Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Starbucks Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank. As of 2020Q3, United Bank owns 77 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, EBAY, ADI, XLNX, DD,

NVDA, EBAY, ADI, XLNX, DD, Added Positions: KO, GOOGL, AMZN, TFC, MSFT, AMT, FB, MDLZ, PANW, GNR, CVX, PFE, LLY, INTC, CVS, ALL, JPM, ZBH, ABT, DE, ORCL, XOM, GD, CMCSA, V, VTV, AAPL, NEE, HON, NKE, BMY, MA, ECL, BRK.B, TJX, ACN, MMC, ICE, DUK, COST, XLI, NSC, EL, BA,

KO, GOOGL, AMZN, TFC, MSFT, AMT, FB, MDLZ, PANW, GNR, CVX, PFE, LLY, INTC, CVS, ALL, JPM, ZBH, ABT, DE, ORCL, XOM, GD, CMCSA, V, VTV, AAPL, NEE, HON, NKE, BMY, MA, ECL, BRK.B, TJX, ACN, MMC, ICE, DUK, COST, XLI, NSC, EL, BA, Reduced Positions: IJH, IJR, SBUX, DIS, C, XLV, XLK, CRM, LOW, SO, MCD, IVV, PG, PEP, IVW, VZ, FDL, DAL, SDY, JNJ,

IJH, IJR, SBUX, DIS, C, XLV, XLK, CRM, LOW, SO, MCD, IVV, PG, PEP, IVW, VZ, FDL, DAL, SDY, JNJ, Sold Out: XLF,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 75,641 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,670 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (GNR) - 110,835 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,657 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,150 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%

United Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $510.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 511 shares as of .

United Bank initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,132 shares as of .

United Bank initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of .

United Bank initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of .

United Bank initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,349 shares as of .

United Bank added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 67,140 shares as of .

United Bank added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $232.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,025 shares as of .

United Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,999 shares as of .

United Bank added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,072 shares as of .

United Bank added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $242.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,201 shares as of .

United Bank added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $70.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,209 shares as of .

United Bank sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.