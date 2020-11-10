Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Investment company Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IEI, IWO, EWW, SPLG, PNC, ROP, VMC, VFC, SYY, VIAC, EHTH, NTAP, STX, PFG, TSN, R, FANG, EW, MDLZ, DG, QDEL, ISRG, SPLK, VEEV, TDY, TWLO, ZS, LITE, COST, GLUU, AMD, MA, WTRH,
- Added Positions: IEF, LQD, SPSB, IWF, MBB, SIMO, LDOS, GLD, EXAS, GOOGL, LLY, LHX, CLDR, AMZN, FB, CSCO, AINC, BABA, SCI, STZ, BLK, PM, RTX, KMI, NVDA, NOW, PFF, HAS, PSX, PLD, LRCX, QSR, SYK, VIG, PHG, SUB,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, DGRO, IGSB, MTUM, PSK, SPAB, AAPL, WM, BIL, SPTS, SHW, IWB, SHV, AMJ, V, MSFT, CVS, SPY, AVGO, VCSH, ABT, ACN, SHM, ABBV, BMY, TMO, STIP, SPDW, NEE, CMCSA, IEFA, JPM, ZTS, JPST, WFCPQ.PFD, BX, PG, PEP, FLOT, UPS, FLRN, SPEM, INTC, TGT, VTI, TNDM, AMGN, VZ, AMT, WMT, CPK.PFD, ACWX, PGR, QCOM, DIS, VEU, EFA, METPE.PFD, CONE, UNP, LOW, TSM, JNJ, STE, HON, VXF, GOOG, DVY, PFE, VYM, BRK.B, CRM, HD, VWO, TSLA, BA,
- Sold Out: IVW, ELR, KWEB, ATVI, IEMG, FIS, WFC, MDT, USRT, STM, IWM, CVX, CINF, C, TJX, SJNK,
- ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 419,884 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.05%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 66,450 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.62%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 73,787 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.50%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 54,744 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1288.38%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 59,700 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04%
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 33,535 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $247.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 14,534 shares as of .New Purchase: MSCI MEXICO ETF (EWW)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in MSCI MEXICO ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.02 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 73,164 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 52,652 shares as of .New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,468 shares as of .New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $400.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of .Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1288.38%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 54,744 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 104.50%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 73,787 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 1016.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 151,421 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $221.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 66,450 shares as of .Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 76.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.18 and $49.31, with an estimated average price of $40.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 29,941 shares as of .Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $94.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,763 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48.Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: KRANESHARES TR (KWEB)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in KRANESHARES TR. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (IEMG)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.
