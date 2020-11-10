Holloway Wealth Management, LLC Buys Lowe's Inc, Citigroup Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Holloway Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Citigroup Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, General Motors Co, sells Apple Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Holloway Wealth Management, LLC owns 186 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTCS, FYX, LMBS, IWY, FIXD, COST, NVDA, TMO, CRM, NFLX, FB, KMB, DLR, FEMS, TDOC, AMAT, RTX, FTSL, HYLS, ATVI, VOOG, WM, WBA, VAR, VOOV, MDLZ, ADM, SHW, YUMC, ORLY, PAYX, REGN, MPW, CRWD, BYND, ZM, DOW, MRNA, UPWK, CSX, EVBG, TTD, SQ, SSB, GMED, MASI, AFL, TRV, SWK, TXN, ASML, IDXX, NKLA, OTIS, CARR, VREX, PSTI, WEX, TS,

LOW, C, GM, GD, CVX, LMT, FTSM, FPE, NEE, PG, AMZN, VZ, MSFT, HD, CAT, YUM, NKE, BRK.B, MCD, KO, ABBV, GOOG, MRK, UNH, JPM, GOOGL, COF, SBUX, INTC, CWI, FEX, FTA, PWB, Reduced Positions: GILD, TSM, QCOM, BLK, RDS.B, T, CSCO, WMT, PFE, UPS, MO, KMI, AMGN, GSK, HON, SNY, BMY, MDT, PEP, EPD, IBM, BAC, JNJ, STE, LUMN, CIM, BND, SHV, SHY,

For the details of Holloway Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holloway+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 19,363 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 221,650 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 61,670 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 42,344 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6621.27% Citigroup Inc (C) - 161,974 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.20%

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $65.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 46,005 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $61.46, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 49,396 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,327 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $108.01 and $131.36, with an estimated average price of $117.57. The stock is now traded at around $123.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $366.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 513 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 6621.27%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $155.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 42,344 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 111.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 161,974 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 204,947 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 30,183 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,167 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 76.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,808 shares as of .

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Axogen Inc. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Holloway Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.