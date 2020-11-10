Eidelman Virant Capital Buys TravelCenters Of America Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Newmont Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Liberty Formula One Group

Saint Louis, MO, based Investment company Eidelman Virant Capital (Current Portfolio) buys TravelCenters Of America Inc, DISH Network Corp, Facebook Inc, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Newmont Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Liberty Formula One Group, Kansas City Southern, Independence Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eidelman Virant Capital. As of 2020Q3, Eidelman Virant Capital owns 149 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TA, FB, IWD, QMCO, SPOT, MSGE, OIIM, SCHZ, CHTR, MVBF, SCHO, AZEK, SPY, CEF, VOT, NLOK, CMCSA, FDX, VBR, HRTH, POST, IYY, AHH, EFA, WM, WMG, IJJ, MDY, VBK, LSXMK, ABBV, FEI, CWBC, BABA, IVW, BRK.B, TLT, TSQ, CKH, MSGS, SMG, RBNC, GAN, VALE, NREF, RIVE, UMPQ, MNSB, FCBP, TK41, LBAI, PK, LLNW, CAL, CZWI, SLCT, ALTG, RMNI,

TA, FB, IWD, QMCO, SPOT, MSGE, OIIM, SCHZ, CHTR, MVBF, SCHO, AZEK, SPY, CEF, VOT, NLOK, CMCSA, FDX, VBR, HRTH, POST, IYY, AHH, EFA, WM, WMG, IJJ, MDY, VBK, LSXMK, ABBV, FEI, CWBC, BABA, IVW, BRK.B, TLT, TSQ, CKH, MSGS, SMG, RBNC, GAN, VALE, NREF, RIVE, UMPQ, MNSB, FCBP, TK41, LBAI, PK, LLNW, CAL, CZWI, SLCT, ALTG, RMNI, Added Positions: DISH, TDS, MU, WW, BOX, GOOG, AMZN, CHDN, AAPL, GOOGL, NDLS, SBUX, LSXMA, NFLX, MSFT, AIR, BRMK, SCHX, T, NAVI, CARE, JNJ, RDI, KINS, GLD, HBNC, MRVL, LXU, WHLR, NKE, DVD, GFED, AMPY,

DISH, TDS, MU, WW, BOX, GOOG, AMZN, CHDN, AAPL, GOOGL, NDLS, SBUX, LSXMA, NFLX, MSFT, AIR, BRMK, SCHX, T, NAVI, CARE, JNJ, RDI, KINS, GLD, HBNC, MRVL, LXU, WHLR, NKE, DVD, GFED, AMPY, Reduced Positions: NEM, SCHD, FWONA, KSU, CVS, DIS, YRCW, BMY, HAIN, NVDA, RLH, SFIX, BFIN, SCHF, LGF.A, UEC, CIO, ACTG, PFE, OSBC, ALSK, EVGN, VER, LEN.B, TDW, SCHE,

NEM, SCHD, FWONA, KSU, CVS, DIS, YRCW, BMY, HAIN, NVDA, RLH, SFIX, BFIN, SCHF, LGF.A, UEC, CIO, ACTG, PFE, OSBC, ALSK, EVGN, VER, LEN.B, TDW, SCHE, Sold Out: IRT, BKE, A781, RL, WMT, WRK, AJRD, BHLB, XOM, NXRT, TNP, 6SQB, HOME, VMD, MIND, RMT, BBW, ATTO, KODK, CPTA, NAK,

For the details of Eidelman Virant Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eidelman+virant+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,528 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,149 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,920 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.56% Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS) - 368,400 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.93% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 166,433 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 206,656 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 11,476 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $129.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 22,648 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 508,850 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $249.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $79.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,223 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 213.27%. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 164,170 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 368,400 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 175.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 83,450 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in WW International Inc by 452.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 133,230 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Box Inc by 81.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $16.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1740.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,920 shares as of .

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Buckle Inc. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $18.1.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Sprott Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.14.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $64.89 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $71.28.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.

Eidelman Virant Capital sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $30.88.