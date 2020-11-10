Main Street Research LLC Buys Zoetis Inc, MSCI Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Sells General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Sausalito, CA, based Investment company Main Street Research LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zoetis Inc, MSCI Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Tencent Holdings, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Street Research LLC. As of 2020Q3, Main Street Research LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $785 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZTS, MSCI, SBGSF, TCEHY, VAR, SHOP, DOCU, BYND, ALB, BRK.A, IVV, KMI, IEFA, ROST, FB, TJX, UL, ENTG, IEMG,

ZTS, MSCI, SBGSF, TCEHY, VAR, SHOP, DOCU, BYND, ALB, BRK.A, IVV, KMI, IEFA, ROST, FB, TJX, UL, ENTG, IEMG, Added Positions: GOOGL, NVDA, ASML, WMT, CAT, REGN, CHKP, NUE, ATVI, AKAM, BABA, BLK, LOW, MSFT, SWKS, JPM, JD, TXN, NOC, COST, OTIS, DG, NTES, DHR, DIS, NEE, SBUX, MTUM, TSLA, NKE, NFLX, MA, SCHW, CRM, BR, CMCSA, SYK, GOOG,

GOOGL, NVDA, ASML, WMT, CAT, REGN, CHKP, NUE, ATVI, AKAM, BABA, BLK, LOW, MSFT, SWKS, JPM, JD, TXN, NOC, COST, OTIS, DG, NTES, DHR, DIS, NEE, SBUX, MTUM, TSLA, NKE, NFLX, MA, SCHW, CRM, BR, CMCSA, SYK, GOOG, Reduced Positions: GILD, KMB, PG, AAPL, T, JNJ, BRK.B, INTC, SPY, V, WFC, CSCO, MCD, MRK, BMY, PFE, MDLZ, PYPL, ABT, HD, CLX, CACI, AVGO, XLK, AMT, TMO, IAC, PEP, NSC, XOM, D, KO, CVX, ADP, AEP,

GILD, KMB, PG, AAPL, T, JNJ, BRK.B, INTC, SPY, V, WFC, CSCO, MCD, MRK, BMY, PFE, MDLZ, PYPL, ABT, HD, CLX, CACI, AVGO, XLK, AMT, TMO, IAC, PEP, NSC, XOM, D, KO, CVX, ADP, AEP, Sold Out: GIS, VTI, MTCH, MO, FLGE, BMRC, FLT, GE,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 346,602 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 326,207 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,750 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 59,069 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% JD.com Inc (JD) - 318,720 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $162.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 108,404 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $379.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 43,366 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Schneider Electric SE. The purchase prices were between $108.45 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 120,600 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $72.57, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $73.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 181,949 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 55,777 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $885.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 8,858 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $142.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,368 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 35.43%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,693 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,686 shares as of .

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in CREDIT SUISSE NASS. The sale prices were between $364.29 and $510.32, with an estimated average price of $423.85.

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.