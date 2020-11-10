British Columbia Investment Management Corp Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify Inc, TC Energy Corp, Sells Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Cerner Corp

Victoria, A1, based Investment company British Columbia Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify Inc, TC Energy Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Nutrien, sells Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Trane Technologies PLC, Cerner Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 807 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RCM, TNDM, PFPT, QTWO, PTON, VHT, NGD, TRIL, PCG, SII, ZS, IAC, SNOW, STKL, ACB, ROAD,
- Added Positions: TD, SHOP, TRP, RY, NTR, CVS, FMC, CP, UNH, KL, BNS, FIS, AAPL, BAM, NKE, ENB, IFF, MSFT, AQN, AMZN, OTEX, BCE, CNQ, CM, BMO, GIB, TU, GOLD, EA, SLF, WCN, FTS, BAC, PINC, IPGP, TEL, WPM, FB, EL, CME, GOOGL, PNM, FRC, CIGI, IT, JNJ, NVDA, PG, CRM, SSRM, TSLA, GOOG, FTDR, ZM, EEM, ADBE, BLDP, BRK.B, CASY, ECL, EW, HD, JPM, KGC, BKNG, SCI, SJR, TXN, TRI, VZ, MA, BIP, FNV, V, QSR, T, ABT, AEM, AMGN, SCHW, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, DHR, XOM, INDB, INTC, MGA, MCD, MDT, MRK, NFLX, PEP, PFE, PB, RBA, TMO, WMT, DIS, FSM, AVGO, RP, BAH, ABBV, BKI, PYPL, MMM, CB, PLD, ACN, ATVI, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AON, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, BHC, BLK, BA, BSX, BMY, CSX, CCJ, CAT, CVX, C, CL, PRMW, CCI, DE, DSGX, DLR, D, DUK, LLY, EQIX, NEE, FDX, FISV, GE, GIL, GILD, GPN, GS, HON, HUM, MTCH, IBM, ITW, IMO, ICE, INTU, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LECO, LMT, LOW, MMC, MU, MCO, NSC, PAAS, LIN, PGR, QCOM, REGN, SHW, SO, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TGT, UNP, RTX, VRTX, WTS, ANTM, WFC, TECK, TMUS, PRO, MELI, BTG, PM, CVE, CHTR, HTHT, NOW, WDAY, ZTS, BPY, EQX, CGC, SILV, SQ, FCPT, YUMC, COLD, NIO, CRWD, DDOG, AOS, AES, SRPT, ABMD, AAP, AFL, A, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, HES, UHAL, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, AMP, ABC, AMTD, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, NLY, ANSS, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ALV, AVB, AVY, BLL, BK, BAX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BG, CAE, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CDNS, CPT, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CLS, CNC, CNP, LUMN, LNG, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CGNX, CTSH, CMA, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, INGR, GLW, CCK, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DD, DRE, ETFC, EOG, EWBC, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EGO, EMR, ETR, EFX, ELS, EQR, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FDS, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FITB, F, BEN, FCX, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HEI, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, IAG, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JLL, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KNX, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, LII, LBTYA, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MPW, MET, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MSA, MHK, MOH, TAP, MS, MSI, MYL, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NOV, NTES, NTAP, NBIX, NWL, NEM, NI, NDSN, ES, NTRS, NOC, NG, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, OXY, OHI, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PNW, PXD, RL, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, REG, RF, RNR, RSG, RMD, BB, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, SA, STX, SEE, SGEN, XPO, SRE, SBNY, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STN, STT, STLD, STE, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TIF, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UGI, USB, UDR, UPS, URI, UHS, VFC, MTN, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, HEI.A, CMG, L, TDG, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, DAL, PODD, JAZZ, BX, DFS, LULU, MAG, CXO, MASI, VMW, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, OSB, BEP, AGI, AUPH, CPG, AG, VET, TFII, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, FTNT, VRSK, DG, LEA, ST, SSNC, CBOE, KKR, LYB, NXPI, GM, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HCA, HII, APO, MOS, MPC, SAND, PVG, VER, FBHS, XYL, APTV, GWRE, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, CG, PANW, PNR, FANG, VOYA, IQV, HDS, CDW, NWSA, DOOO, RNG, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, CHGG, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, OGS, PAYC, ANET, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, KEYS, LBRDA, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, APHA, GDDY, BZUN, CABO, TRU, TDOC, KHC, Z, HPE, LSXMA, LSXMK, BBU, CRON, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, VST, ZTO, HWM, INVH, SNAP, GOOS, OKTA, IR, BKR, ZLAB, ROKU, MDB, VICI, DBX, BILI, IQ, DOCU, EQH, AVLR, PDD, ELAN, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, PINS, UBER, AVTR, CTVA, WORK, AMCR, DT, CARR, OTIS, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: AQUA, TT, CERN, IYW, PBA, IWM, CNI, POR, SU, LHCG, FE, XRT, IYH, ERF, NNN, MFC, ALLE, CI, RCI, IAA, NEO, BOOT, SSD, ODFL, PSCH, VMD, CHE, LW, FSV, CRL, GRP.U, BOH, SPGI, WAL, TYL, SNV, BL, INFO, MEOH, CHKP, ORCL, PHR, SINA, DB, ATH, TEVA, EBAY, BGNE, TAC, WST, WIX, TAL, CCEP, SVM, HBM, BR,
- Sold Out: XLF, BEPC, KBWB, WUBA, HFC, TPIC, 21P1,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 10,543,324 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,012,188 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 324,631 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.35%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 4,643,887 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,342,557 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $102.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 97,420 shares as of .New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.78 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $14.56. The stock is now traded at around $19.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 623,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.66 and $102.54, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,951 shares as of .Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 10,543,324 shares as of .Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $885.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 324,631 shares as of .Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 54.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,461,438 shares as of .Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,643,887 shares as of .Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 140.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,969,139 shares as of .Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $70.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,681,754 shares as of .Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $40.92, with an estimated average price of $38.46.Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.
