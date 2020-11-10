Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Chevron Corp, Match Group Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Phillips 66, PROSHARES TRUST

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Texas Yale Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Match Group Inc, DBX ETF TRUST, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells ServiceNow Inc, Phillips 66, PROSHARES TRUST, CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE OPPORTUNITIES & INCOME FUND, DIREXION SH ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Yale Capital Corp.. As of 2020Q3, Texas Yale Capital Corp. owns 399 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Jabil Inc (JBL) - 8,551,889 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 107,683 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 89,625 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,823 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,329 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,822 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $216.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,529 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Invesco S P Global Water Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.43 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $40.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,624 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $113.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 132.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,981 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 51.51%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $44.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,841 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 144.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,266 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. added to a holding in Barclays PLC by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $6.08, with an estimated average price of $5.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30,100 shares as of .

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $19.64 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $21.24.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Oxford Square Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $2.94, with an estimated average price of $2.69.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.