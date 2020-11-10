  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mrj Capital Inc Buys Accenture PLC, Packaging Corp of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells People's United Financial Inc, Fox Corp, Carrier Global Corp

November 10, 2020 | About: RTX +4.46% WH -3.37% ACN -0.63% PKG +2.48% DOW +2.57% PBCT +1.49%

New York, NY, based Investment company Mrj Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Packaging Corp of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Dow Inc, sells People's United Financial Inc, Fox Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mrj Capital Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MRJ CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mrj+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MRJ CAPITAL INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,262 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,732 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 32,067 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94%
  4. Ball Corp (BLL) - 67,424 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 33,247 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $238.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of .

New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $129.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $53.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 21,558 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 110.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 79,894 shares as of .

Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 65.40%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $48.82. The stock is now traded at around $53.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 52,859 shares as of .

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of MRJ CAPITAL INC. Also check out:

1. MRJ CAPITAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MRJ CAPITAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MRJ CAPITAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MRJ CAPITAL INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)