Mrj Capital Inc Buys Accenture PLC, Packaging Corp of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells People's United Financial Inc, Fox Corp, Carrier Global Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Mrj Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Packaging Corp of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Dow Inc, sells People's United Financial Inc, Fox Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2020Q3, Mrj Capital Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACN, PKG, DOW,

ACN, PKG, DOW, Added Positions: RTX, WH, MGM, DEO, CTVA, LYB,

RTX, WH, MGM, DEO, CTVA, LYB, Reduced Positions: PYPL, AAPL, FOXA, JPM, MSFT, CARR, BLL, FDX, EBAY, AWI, AIG, SLB,

PYPL, AAPL, FOXA, JPM, MSFT, CARR, BLL, FDX, EBAY, AWI, AIG, SLB, Sold Out: PBCT,

For the details of MRJ CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mrj+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,262 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,732 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 32,067 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94% Ball Corp (BLL) - 67,424 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 33,247 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $238.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of .

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $129.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of .

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $53.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 21,558 shares as of .

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 110.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 79,894 shares as of .

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 65.40%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $48.82. The stock is now traded at around $53.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 52,859 shares as of .

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.87.