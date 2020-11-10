Fund Evaluation Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Dover Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Fund Evaluation Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Dover Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $782 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DOV, IWR,
- Added Positions: ACWI, IVV, SCHO, AGG, ACWX, VCSH, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, EEM, SCHH, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: SPY,
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,062,419 shares, 45.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 1,072,004 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 2,288,292 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 793,919 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 359,759 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,681 shares as of .New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of .Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1180.53%. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 274,930 shares as of .Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 162,125 shares as of .Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.
