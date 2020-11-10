  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Dover Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST

November 10, 2020 | About: ACWI -0.08% ACWX +0.24% IWR +0.32% DOV +0.08% SPY -0.15%

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Fund Evaluation Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Dover Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fund Evaluation Group, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $782 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fund+evaluation+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fund Evaluation Group, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,062,419 shares, 45.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 1,072,004 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 2,288,292 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 793,919 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 359,759 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,681 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of .

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1180.53%. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 274,930 shares as of .

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $46.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 162,125 shares as of .

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Fund Evaluation Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fund Evaluation Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fund Evaluation Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fund Evaluation Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)