Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, CytoDyn Inc, Sunrun Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

San Jose, CA, based Investment company Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, CytoDyn Inc, Sunrun Inc, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Quanta Services Inc, sells Shopify Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Roku Inc (ROKU) - 240,000 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 340,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 100,000 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Cree Inc (CREE) - 218,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 260,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CytoDyn Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $2.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 322,730 shares as of .

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $53.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of .

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $95.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22.