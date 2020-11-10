  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Advisors Management Group Inc Buys FirstEnergy Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Novavax Inc, Sells The Travelers Inc, Hecla Mining Co

November 10, 2020 | About: PFF -0.24% FE -0.71% NVAX -12.81% QQQ -1.79% O +4.98% SWK +0.78% HTZGQ -11.36% TRV +1.55%

Investment company Advisors Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Novavax Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Realty Income Corp, sells The Travelers Inc, Hecla Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Management Group Inc . As of 2020Q3, Advisors Management Group Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 630,800 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 485,302 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  3. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 228,990 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.63%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 127,214 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  5. Southern Co (SO) - 139,020 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 258,901 shares as of .

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77. The stock is now traded at around $78.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $283.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 731 shares as of .

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $64.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,348 shares as of .

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49. The stock is now traded at around $178.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,357 shares as of .

New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZGQ)

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.44. The stock is now traded at around $1.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 98.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 228,990 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.



