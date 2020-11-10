  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: GOOG -1.28%

Investment company ICW Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, sells Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICW Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, ICW Investment Advisors LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ICW Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,680 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,128 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 15,567 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,655 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 25,782 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 104.27%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1740.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 478 shares as of .



