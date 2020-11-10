ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc

Investment company ICW Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, sells Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICW Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, ICW Investment Advisors LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: GOOG, MCD, KO, ABBV, D, FLO, GIS, HRL, JNJ, K, LMT, PEP, PSA, RTX, O, SO, VZ, WEC, BDX, MO, T, ATRI, ADP, AME, AMZN, DGX, QCOM, ABC, PG, PM, APH, NVO, NOC, NSC, MGEE, MDT, LIN, TXN, YUM, MMM, ACN, VFC, UNH, UNP, UL, TJX, RSG, TGT, SYK, SBUX, SWK, APD, SJM, ROL, DOV, CASY, CHRW, CPK, CSCO, AVGO, CL, CMCSA, CBSH, DHR, DG, BTI, DCI, ATR, ECL, FTV, CNI, LANC, LHX, KMB, KDP, JJSF, ITW, HSY, JKHY, GWW, GPC, BCPC, GD, FISV, CVS, STZ, SYY, SJI,

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,680 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,128 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Visa Inc (V) - 15,567 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,655 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 25,782 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 104.27%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1740.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 478 shares as of .