Markston International Llc Buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, State Street Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

White Plains, NY, based Investment company Markston International Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, sells Apple Inc, State Street Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markston International Llc. As of 2020Q3, Markston International Llc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $785 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: GOOGL, WFC, AER, GLDM,

GOOGL, WFC, AER, GLDM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, STT, DIS, CMCSA, GOOG, FB, BAC, T, PYPL, CVS, ORCL, AIG, GS, BRK.B, LSXMK, MS, JPM, BA, WBA, CSX, AXP, LBRDK, ABBV, MPC, LOW, RTX, MCD, PEP, PM, PFE, USB, PSX, V, COP, CTVA, PG, BKNG, FOXA, UNP, MDT, TCEHY, MSGN, CARR, LGF.B, HD, OTIS, TRV, EBAY, UNH, BLK, MRK, HON, JNJ, ABT, C, MSGE, VIAC, INTC, LSXMA, BMY, GLIBA, BABA, LBRDA, BK, DOW, ADP, MSGS, ROK, J, MDLZ, LBTYA, MAR, EXPE, MET, ENB, DD, CB, TEL, SLB, TXN, WMB, DFS, FWONK, TCOM, EOG, BKH, CAT, QRTEA, SSNC,

AAPL, MSFT, STT, DIS, CMCSA, GOOG, FB, BAC, T, PYPL, CVS, ORCL, AIG, GS, BRK.B, LSXMK, MS, JPM, BA, WBA, CSX, AXP, LBRDK, ABBV, MPC, LOW, RTX, MCD, PEP, PM, PFE, USB, PSX, V, COP, CTVA, PG, BKNG, FOXA, UNP, MDT, TCEHY, MSGN, CARR, LGF.B, HD, OTIS, TRV, EBAY, UNH, BLK, MRK, HON, JNJ, ABT, C, MSGE, VIAC, INTC, LSXMA, BMY, GLIBA, BABA, LBRDA, BK, DOW, ADP, MSGS, ROK, J, MDLZ, LBTYA, MAR, EXPE, MET, ENB, DD, CB, TEL, SLB, TXN, WMB, DFS, FWONK, TCOM, EOG, BKH, CAT, QRTEA, SSNC, Sold Out: HOG, SPB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 735,589 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 308,036 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 199,092 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,582 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 176,163 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.78%

Markston International Llc added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $22.78 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.89.

Markston International Llc sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78.