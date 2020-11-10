  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Frontdoor Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 10, 2020 | About: RTX +4.46% FTDR +0.9% LQD -0.26% FDX +1.28% CHH -0.89% DD +0.16% HLT +0.05% AEO -2.27% DY +2.39% GLDD +5.86% PSN +2.44% ONB +4.48% FI +4.37%

Investment company Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Frontdoor Inc, ISHARES TRUST, FedEx Corp, sells Union Pacific Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2020Q3, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc owns 485 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,067,125 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,191,163 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  3. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 1,062,425 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,814 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,225,797 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $104.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 953,744 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $15.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,049,040 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 152,345 shares as of .

New Purchase: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 920,955 shares as of .

New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $34.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 263,008 shares as of .

New Purchase: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 680,640 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 66.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,088,069 shares as of .

Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 139.95%. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,244,027 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.21%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 569,596 shares as of .

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 300,082 shares as of .

Added: Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc by 69.60%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $101.19, with an estimated average price of $90.13. The stock is now traded at around $101.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 452,133 shares as of .

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,425,892 shares as of .

Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $37.75 and $55.13, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $12.96.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.



