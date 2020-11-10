NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, eBay Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Baxter International Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company NorthCoast Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, eBay Inc, iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES INC, Sysco Corp, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Citigroup Inc, Baxter International Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, HD Supply Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owns 346 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EBAY, LHX, EWJ, FDIS, ET, AU, LOW, CTXS, TM, FTNT, CS, CHKP, HELE, IGSB, NFLX, DGX, WSM, DG, EFX, EWG, AMAT, FLRN, PYPL, ASML, TWTR, SAP, KMB, GE, FISV, BK, MKTX, HOLX, BAH, DGRO, EWD, NIO, SUM, FFWM, WHR, SPWH, BCC, REGI, HEAR, MELI, INFU, VRNT, RADA, EA, COF, BLDP, AEIS, AM,

EBAY, LHX, EWJ, FDIS, ET, AU, LOW, CTXS, TM, FTNT, CS, CHKP, HELE, IGSB, NFLX, DGX, WSM, DG, EFX, EWG, AMAT, FLRN, PYPL, ASML, TWTR, SAP, KMB, GE, FISV, BK, MKTX, HOLX, BAH, DGRO, EWD, NIO, SUM, FFWM, WHR, SPWH, BCC, REGI, HEAR, MELI, INFU, VRNT, RADA, EA, COF, BLDP, AEIS, AM, Added Positions: IGIB, MBB, EZU, SYY, BIG, IGLB, MSFT, VIPS, BABA, RSP, WDAY, CVS, AXP, AAPL, FXI, SPY, VRTX, EWC, FLT, LVS, FTEC, IEI, GOOGL, INTC, KR, FB, HD, LMT, FDX, KMI, PFE, CI, JNJ, MO, ADBE, MCO, HCA, IEF, MUB, PG, UNP, NEE, BP, ORCL, AGG, CVX, TGT, ACN, UNH, SHY, BBY, DIS, BMY, FHLC, CMCSA, GILD, ADSK, QQQ, AMT, EWL, TIP, GOOG, ANTM, YUM, RDS.B, EWA, BA, CERN, FIS, IJR, MA, EWH, WMT, MCD, LLY, MS, NVDA, ABBV, XOM, INCY, TLT, MET, PRGS, LQD, IWF, PEP, IBM, IGF, CRUS, EZA, EWZ, CL, CBOE, TSLA, NBIX, ALLY, ZTS, NOW, MKSI,

IGIB, MBB, EZU, SYY, BIG, IGLB, MSFT, VIPS, BABA, RSP, WDAY, CVS, AXP, AAPL, FXI, SPY, VRTX, EWC, FLT, LVS, FTEC, IEI, GOOGL, INTC, KR, FB, HD, LMT, FDX, KMI, PFE, CI, JNJ, MO, ADBE, MCO, HCA, IEF, MUB, PG, UNP, NEE, BP, ORCL, AGG, CVX, TGT, ACN, UNH, SHY, BBY, DIS, BMY, FHLC, CMCSA, GILD, ADSK, QQQ, AMT, EWL, TIP, GOOG, ANTM, YUM, RDS.B, EWA, BA, CERN, FIS, IJR, MA, EWH, WMT, MCD, LLY, MS, NVDA, ABBV, XOM, INCY, TLT, MET, PRGS, LQD, IWF, PEP, IBM, IGF, CRUS, EZA, EWZ, CL, CBOE, TSLA, NBIX, ALLY, ZTS, NOW, MKSI, Reduced Positions: IVV, CSCO, C, BAX, CTSH, HYD, HDS, INTU, IEMG, SHW, AMZN, PGR, QCOM, EW, MRK, KO, RDWR, CSX, MDT, IAU, UN, KEYS, RDS.A, WPM, JPST, IDXX, ALL, MUFG, BAC, UPS, BIIB, JPM, IVW, TEL, APH, HII, JBL, LH, CP, BPOP, SF, TMUS, HPQ, DVY, AMGN, RPM, VZ, SSNC, REGN, TWLO, SNY, JAZZ, SNE, BOX, TSN, ALXN, ADP, BCS, BRK.B, PFF, SNP, COP, IVE, AIG, EMR, T, PHG, HUM, INFO, ING, EMB, EEM, NVS, NVO, TUR, MOMO, IEFA, HDV, GOVT, FWRD, ALK, EPAY, PRDO, SCHW, CMCO, DHI, DECK, FFIV, FBP, F, GLDD, HOG, JCOM, VIAV, OSIS, SANM, LUV, SU, TXN, WERN,

IVV, CSCO, C, BAX, CTSH, HYD, HDS, INTU, IEMG, SHW, AMZN, PGR, QCOM, EW, MRK, KO, RDWR, CSX, MDT, IAU, UN, KEYS, RDS.A, WPM, JPST, IDXX, ALL, MUFG, BAC, UPS, BIIB, JPM, IVW, TEL, APH, HII, JBL, LH, CP, BPOP, SF, TMUS, HPQ, DVY, AMGN, RPM, VZ, SSNC, REGN, TWLO, SNY, JAZZ, SNE, BOX, TSN, ALXN, ADP, BCS, BRK.B, PFF, SNP, COP, IVE, AIG, EMR, T, PHG, HUM, INFO, ING, EMB, EEM, NVS, NVO, TUR, MOMO, IEFA, HDV, GOVT, FWRD, ALK, EPAY, PRDO, SCHW, CMCO, DHI, DECK, FFIV, FBP, F, GLDD, HOG, JCOM, VIAV, OSIS, SANM, LUV, SU, TXN, WERN, Sold Out: HSY, AES, PPG, EXC, HSIC, SNA, TD, EWN, PINC, CMI, VMW, WFC, MNA, RMD, RPD, KL, AEL, IJK, KBR, WTS, ROCK, COST, CORT, BG, BCO, AIT, STL, OKE, OMCL, NUVA, INSW, CARG, EPOL, IJJ, VUG,

For the details of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northcoast+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 370,228 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 935,201 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 690,137 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.32% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 200,172 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 1,086,002 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 408,057 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 70,915 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MSCI JAPAN ETF NEW. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 155,491 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 84,066 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 302,829 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.79 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,476 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 76.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 870,582 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $109.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 690,137 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 3163.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 507,931 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 697.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 242,851 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Big Lots Inc by 3272.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 277,231 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $71.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 501,855 shares as of .

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $64.09.

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56.