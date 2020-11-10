Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. Buys Pretium Resources Inc, Iamgold Corp, Sells Coeur Mining Inc

Investment company Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pretium Resources Inc, Iamgold Corp, sells Coeur Mining Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PVG, AGI, IAG,

PVG, AGI, IAG, Sold Out: CDE,

For the details of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waterton+global+resource+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 43,855,287 shares, 55.38% of the total portfolio. Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 8,455,045 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64% Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) - 3,042,145 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.47% Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 9,311,274 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.99% Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 131.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 3,042,145 shares as of .

Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iamgold Corp by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 9,311,274 shares as of .

Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $7.48.