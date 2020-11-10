Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. Buys Pretium Resources Inc, Iamgold Corp, Sells Coeur Mining Inc

Investment company Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pretium Resources Inc, Iamgold Corp, sells Coeur Mining Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waterton+global+resource+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 43,855,287 shares, 55.38% of the total portfolio.
- Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 8,455,045 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64%
- Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) - 3,042,145 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.47%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 9,311,274 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.99%
- Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with PVG. Click here to check it out.
- PVG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PVG
- Peter Lynch Chart of PVG
Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 131.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 3,042,145 shares as of .Added: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iamgold Corp by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 9,311,274 shares as of .Sold Out: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)
Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $7.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. keeps buying