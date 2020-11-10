  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. Buys Pretium Resources Inc, Iamgold Corp, Sells Coeur Mining Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: PVG -4.09% IAG -4.17% CDE +0.78%

Investment company Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pretium Resources Inc, Iamgold Corp, sells Coeur Mining Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waterton+global+resource+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.
  1. Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 43,855,287 shares, 55.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 8,455,045 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64%
  3. Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) - 3,042,145 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.47%
  4. Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 9,311,274 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.99%
  5. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 131.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 3,042,145 shares as of .

Added: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iamgold Corp by 43.99%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 9,311,274 shares as of .

Sold Out: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $7.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.. Also check out:

