Glendon Capital Management LP Buys NRG Energy Inc, Edison International, VEREIT Inc, Sells Vistra Corp, Dana Inc, Aptiv PLC

November 10, 2020 | About: VER +4.03% PCG -0.1% NRG +2.16% EIX +3.23% WHT2 +0% EPR -2.72% FE -0.71% APTV +2.02% BTU -23.05% YPF +14.73%

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Glendon Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys NRG Energy Inc, Edison International, VEREIT Inc, PG&E Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells Vistra Corp, Dana Inc, Aptiv PLC, YPF SA, Peabody Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glendon Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Glendon Capital Management LP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Glendon Capital Management LP
  1. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 3,542,767 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 3,439,859 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 11,539,261 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59%
  4. Vistra Corp (VST) - 2,594,459 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.3%
  5. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,818,012 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.94%
New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 628,387 shares as of .

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 361,133 shares as of .

New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WHT2)

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $18.52, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 730,307 shares as of .

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 405,025 shares as of .

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of .

Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 11,539,261 shares as of .

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 128.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,818,012 shares as of .

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83.

Sold Out: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89.

Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.62.



