Glendon Capital Management LP Buys NRG Energy Inc, Edison International, VEREIT Inc, Sells Vistra Corp, Dana Inc, Aptiv PLC

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Glendon Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys NRG Energy Inc, Edison International, VEREIT Inc, PG&E Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, sells Vistra Corp, Dana Inc, Aptiv PLC, YPF SA, Peabody Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glendon Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Glendon Capital Management LP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NRG, EIX, WHT2, EPR, FE,
- Added Positions: VER, PCG,
- Reduced Positions: VST, DAN, CURO, BHC, OIBR.C, AY, AMPY, LUV, UAL, DAL, AAL,
- Sold Out: APTV, YPF, BTU,
For the details of Glendon Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glendon+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Glendon Capital Management LP
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 3,542,767 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio.
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 3,439,859 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio.
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 11,539,261 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 2,594,459 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.3%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,818,012 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.94%
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 628,387 shares as of .New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 361,133 shares as of .New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WHT2)
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $18.52, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 730,307 shares as of .New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 405,025 shares as of .New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of .Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 11,539,261 shares as of .Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 128.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,818,012 shares as of .Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83.Sold Out: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89.Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)
Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.62.
